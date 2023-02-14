The trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) is affecting the Mindanao area, and it is possible to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to PAGASA.

There may be fair weather in the province of Palawan, but there is a chance of rain because of local thunderstorms.

Weather forecaster Veronica Torres said Tuesday that the LPA will bring rain to Visayas and Mindanao.

“Itong low-pressure na ito ay nananatiling mababa ang tiyansa na maging isang bagyo in the next 24 to 48 hours—Regardless kung pumasok man siya o hindi, magpapaulan pa rin siya sa dito sa Visayas and Mindanao area,” she said.

The northeast monsoon is affecting the Luzon area. PAGASA raised a gale warning over the Batanes and Babuyan islands, warning coastal waters to reach 4.5 meters in height.

“Kaya ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda, gayon na rin yong may sasakyang pandagat, kung maaari ay huwag muna tayo pumalaot sa mga area na yan,” she said.

The country’s eastern seaboards will experience moderate to rough seas, while the remaining waters will experience light to moderate sea conditions.

