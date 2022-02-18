The northeast monsoon is still impacting Northern and Central Luzon, bringing cold temperatures with isolated light rains, while Mindanao will see gloomy weather due to the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The rest of the country will experience fair weather condition.

“Itong LPA na ito ay ay shallow LPA lamang siya na kung saan ini-expect naman natin na possibly by, or in the next coming days, or in the next 24-26 hours ay mag-dissipate na lamang ito. Hindi natin siya inaasahan na maging bagyo,” said DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin on Saturday morning.

“Within 24 hours, magandang panahon po ang ini-expect natin,” he added.

The entire Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

- Advertisement -

Light to moderate winds from the East to Northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, with slight to moderate seas.