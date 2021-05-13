Tropical depression spotted near Davao region

A low-pressure area within the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) has developed into a tropical depression and was named Crising.

Weather specialist Shelly Ignacio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Crising was recently located 420 kilometers east of Davao city.

Crising has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving westward at 15 kph.

“Siya ay isang tropical depression and then on Sunday, kung mapapansin natin sa ating track ay magiging LPA o hihina,” she said.

Crising is expected to make its landfall in Surigao del Sur- Davao Oriental between tonight and tomorrow early morning.

“Dahil nasa karagatan pa rin ang bagyong Crising, may posibilidad na siya ay bahagyang lumakas pero inaasahan natin na bago siya mag-landfall, ay nasa kategory pa rin siya na tropical depression,” she said.

It is forecast to traverse the land mass of Mindanao on Friday and may emerge over the Sulu sea on Saturday. It will weaken into LPA on Sunday early morning while passing over Palawan and dissipates.

Crising has the possibility to weaken into LPA within the next 36 to 48 hours. Crising is the third storm within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in 2021.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 is now raised over Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur.

Kalayaan Islands will experience a temperature level of 28 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 25 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

