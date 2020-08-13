Tropical depression set to enter Phil area of responsibility

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Thursday that cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms will be experienced in the MIMAROPA region, including Palawan due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The tropical depression under monitoring by the state weather bureau is set to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area (LPA).

“Yong binabantayan natin na tropical depression ay nanatiling may posibilidad na pumasok ng Philippine Area of Responsibility pero inaasahan na ito ay magwi-weaken na lang into a low-pressure area pagpasok ng PAR kaya hindi naman natin inaasahan na ito ay makakaapekto sa ating bansa,” he said.

The ITCZ also affecting areas of Visayas and Mindanao which brings scattered rain showers.

In a weather advisory released by the local weather bureau, moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are affecting the areas of Coron, Culion, Busuanga, Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Aracelli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa, Narra, Aborlan, Cagayancillo, Cuyo and Agutaya.

The rains may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said that fishermen and sea transportation may sail over the seaboards of the country due to the absence of gale warning advisory.

