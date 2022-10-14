A tropical depression (TD) being tracked by the state weather bureau outside the country’s borders is anticipated to affect Palawan.

It was last seen this morning around 405 kilometers north-northwest of Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea, according to PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil on Friday morning.

It has winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph), a gustiness of 70 kph, and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 25 kph.

“Yong kaulapan na dala nitong bagyo, o extension nitong bagyo ang nakakaapekto sa bahagi ng Palawan,” he said, citing there’ll be cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

TD Neneng track and intensity outlook.

On the other hand, TD Neneng was last tracked by PAGASA at a distance of 1,015 east of extreme northern Luzon, said Villamil. It is carrying maximum winds of 55 kph, gustiness of 70 kph, and moving west-northwest at 10 kph.

Manila and other parts of Luzon, he explained, will experience thunderstorm activities because of Neneng.

“Ang mga kaulapan ni Neneng ay umaabot sa bahagi ng Quezon province, Bicol region, Biliran, Samar provinces, pati na rin sa ilang bahagi ng MIMAROPA, partikular na sa Marinduque at Romblon,” he said.

For the next 24 hours, Neneng is forecast to move west-southwestward before turning westward on Saturday. By Sunday, it will begin to move to west-northwestward towards extreme northern Luzon.

Neneng is anticipated to make a close approach, or landfall, in Babuyan Islands or Batanes. It is also forecast to further intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea and may reach tropical storm category by tomorrow, October 15.

Gale warning has been raised in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

