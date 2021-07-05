Tropical depression Emong expected to develop into a storm

Tropical depression Emong may develop into a tropical storm over the next 12 hours, according to the state weather Bureau PAG-ASA.

As of 4 a.m., the tropical depression was situated 530 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, and moving west-northwestward at 40 kilometers per hour (kph), according to senior meteorological expert Meno Mendoza.

It has persistent winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph. The LPA was situated in Oriental Mindoro, 375 kilometers west of Calapan City.

“Posible pa rin na ang bagyong si Emong ay mag-intensify sa susunod na 12 oras kahit na ito ay medyo may kabilisan, inaasahan pa rin na mag-intensify. Ito naman ay dadaaan sa dulong hilagang Luzon as tropical storm at posibleng humina matapos dumaan sa nasabing lugar,” he said.

Emong is bringing rain showers over the eastern part of Luzon and Visayas. Rain showers over the western part of Luzon, Visayas, and some parts of Mindanao are caused by the existing LPA and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The province of Palawan will observe cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the combined effect of LPA and southwest monsoon.

“Ngayong gabi hanggang bukas ng hapon ay inaasahan pa rin na ang bagyong si Emong ay magdadala pa rin ng moderate hanggang sa malalakas na pag-ulan dito sa Batanes at Babuyan island. Pinapayuhan ang ating mga kababayan lalo na sa identified na lugar kung saan posible ang pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa dahil sa patuloy nap ag-ulan, pinag-iingat ang ating mga kababayan,” he said.

PAGASA raised a tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) no. 1 over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan due to the tropical depression. Based on the forecast track, Emong is expected to leave the country’s area of responsibility on Wednesday.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under TWCS no. 1 and the remaining seaboard of Cagayan. Sea travel is risky over these waters especially for those using small seacrafts, the state weather bureau added.

