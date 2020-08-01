Tropical depression ‘Dindo’ will have no significant effect on Palawan

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Adminisitration (PAGASA) local weather specialist Lhezel Samsona said Saturday that the rains experienced in the province are due to the enhancement of the southwest monsoon.

Existing tropical depression “Dindo” will not bring significant effects to Palawan, the local weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Adminisitration (PAGASA) local weather specialist Lhezel Samsona said Saturday that the rains experienced in the province are due to the enhancement of the southwest monsoon.

“Posibleng makakaranas tayo ng makakapal ng kaulapan at kalat-kalat na pag-ulan lalo na sa gabi. May nakataas na gale warning na dulot pa rin ng enhancement ng southwest monsoon na nagpapalakas ng hangin at nagpapataas ng alon sa kanlurang bahagi ng Palawan,” Samsona said.

“Hanggang ngayon lang yan dahil palayo nang palayo. Bukas ay southeasterly wind ang tatama sa kalupaan pero may pag-ulan-ulan pa rin, partly cloudy ang mararanasan,” she said.

Samsona advised fishermen and sea transportation to avoid sailing as of the moment due to the gale warning.

The weather bureau added that the tropical depression would strengthen the southwest monsoon as it exit going to the direction of southern China.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.