The Araneta Coliseum was packed to the rafters on Sunday for the highly anticipated Game 4 of the Governors’ Cup Finals between the Ginebra Gin Kings and the TNT Tropang Giga. The atmosphere was electric as two of the league’s top teams faced off in an epic showdown

TNT came out strong on April 16, displaying their exceptional shooting prowess hitting their shots from beyond the arc, draining an incredible 21 out of 43 three-point shots during the game. The team’s import, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, was a dominant force on the court as he scored 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, hitting three out of six shots from beyond the arc.

Kib Montalbo also had a memorable game, finishing with 16 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The Tropang Giga continued to dominate throughout the game, with Jason Castro and Calvin Oftana were lethal from beyond the arc, both shooting 4-of-6 from deep, while Kib Montalbo went 4-of-8. Even Mikey Williams got in on the action, contributing 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting to help TNT secure the win.

Ginebra put up a good fight, with Justin Brownlee scoring 28 points and Scottie Thompson adding 22 points to keep the team in the game.

Despite their best efforts, the Gin Kings were unable to match the Tropang Giga’s offensive firepower.

The Gin Kings struggled to keep up with TNT’s high-octane offense and ultimately fell short.

“We just played badly today. We didn’t defend, we didn’t rebound. It was quite disappointing and on many levels was embarrassing but like I said, it’s a series,” said Gin Kings Coach Tim Cone.

With their impressive performance in Game 4, the Tropang Giga now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

“I think what we did was we went back to what we did best,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

The Gin Kings will have to win the next two games to stay alive and force a Game 7.

The fans are eagerly awaiting the next game, where the TNT Tropang Giga will look to clinch the championship and the Ginebra Gin Kings will fight to keep their hopes alive.

