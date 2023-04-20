In a thrilling Game 5 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals held on Wednesday, the TNT Tropang Giga emerged victorious over the Ginebra Gin Kings with a final score of 104-95.

TNT’s Hollis-Jefferson was the standout player of the game on April 19, scoring an impressive 32 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and dishing out 10 assists, securing a triple-double. His outstanding performance on the court was crucial in helping TNT take the lead and maintain it throughout the game.

Calvin Oftana also contributed significantly to TNT’s victory, scoring 20 points, including four three-pointers, and grabbing eight rebounds.

The Gin Kings, on the other hand, suffered a major setback with Justin Brownlee being limited to just over 25 minutes of action due to food poisoning. Despite this setback, they put up a brave fight, with Standhardinger leading the charge with 29 points.

The game started off close, with TNT taking a slim two-point lead in the first quarter. However, Ginebra bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring TNT by 14 points to take a 9-point lead at halftime. But the Tropang Giga came back strong in the third quarter, putting up 32 points while holding Ginebra to just 18, taking a commanding lead heading into the final quarter.

Despite the Gin Kings’ valiant efforts in the fourth quarter, TNT held on to their lead, with Khobuntin, Castro, and Erram all contributing crucial baskets down the stretch to seal the victory.

With this win, TNT takes a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting them just one win away from the championship. TNT will now have the chance to close out the series and secure the championship title in the next game, while Ginebra will be looking to force a game seven.

