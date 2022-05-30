School children and soldiers deployed in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG) will receive some 29 boxes of care packages from the University of the Philippines Cadet Alumni Organization (UPCAO).

The boxes contained food supplies, drinking water, and toiletries for troops deployed in KIG detachments.

Other goods such as milk, biscuits, school supplies and materials will be distributed to the children in the islands, AFP public affairs office chief Army Col. Jorry Baclor said in a statement.

Baclor said AFP deputy chief-of-staff for civil military operations, Brig. Gen. Gabriel Viray, received the donations in a ceremony at the UP Department of Military Science and Tactics in Diliman, Quezon City Monday.

- Advertisement -

The morale-boosting package is a project of the UPCAO and UP Reserve Training Officers’ Corps (UP ROTC).

Viray thanked the UPCAO and UP ROTC for sustaining the KIG care package project and facilitating activities that foster stronger ties between the AFP and the public.

“This project serves as a testament to the Filipino people’s solidarity with the AFP in protecting our sovereignty against the incursions of foreign entities into our maritime borders, air space, and exclusive economic zones,” he said.

UP Corps of Cadet commander, Cadet Lt. Col. Vienna Kaye Lagdaan, said the gesture sought to uplift soldiers’ morale and serve as a reminder that they are one with the AFP in protecting the country’s territory.

“This endeavor proves that no matter what sector you represent, as a student, as a public servant, or as a serviceman, you can be a channel of blessing to other people. I hope this brings inspiration to my fellow youth and the Filipino people to continually be passionate about volunteerism in any way possible,” she said.

The UPCAO started sending care packages in 2013 for soldiers assigned in BRP Sierra Madre stationed at Ayungin Shoal and other detachments in the West Philippine Sea.

This initiative was repeated in 2015, which included students of Pagasa Island as beneficiaries. (PNA)