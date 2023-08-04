Tricycle driver John Rey Inog survived a collision at 3:35 this morning in Barangay Bancao-Bancao. He hit multiple vehicles but sustained only minor injuries.

According to a report from the Puerto Princesa City Police on August 4, the accident occurred at the intersection of Rizal Avenue Extension and Macawili Road, resulting in damages to several vehicles and causing minor injuries to Inog.

Inog was allegedly speeding along Rizal Avenue Extension with other tricycles, heading towards the old Vietnamese Refugee Camp direction from Junction 1 when his tricycle crashed into a parked Yamaha Mio Scooter owned by Marvin Blue Rodriquez Loreto and a Honda TX 125 tricycle owned by Adriano Mondaya Robebe.

The impact caused damage to all three vehicles, and Inog was taken to the hospital for his minor injuries. Loreto and Robebe were not inside their vehicles at the time of the crash and remained unharmed.

Further investigation revealed that another vehicle, a Rusi 110 motorcycle approximately 100 meters away and owned by a certain Richard Mortel, also sustained damages.

After the incident, the owner of the tricycle, Dave Jayson Mari Manuel, accompanied Inog back to the scene to initiate a settlement with Loreto and Robebe, states the city police.