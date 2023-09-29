A tricycle driver fell into the hands of the police after allegedly selling shabu to an undercover agent at the ABC Lodge on Abad Santos Extension, Barangay Bagong Silang, Puerto Princesa City, last night.

The individual apprehended during the anti-illegal drugs enforcement team’s buy-bust operation, conducted by Police Station 1 (PS 1) of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), has been identified as Marco Angelo Arriesgado, 27, a resident of Purok Golden Shark, Barangay Pagkakaisa in the same city. He is considered a street-level individual (SLI).

According to PS 1’s statement, led by Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo, Arriesgado is allegedly responsible for distributing illegal drugs in the city.

During the buy-bust operation, the suspect was arrested when the undercover operative purchased a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu worth P1,500 from him.

Upon conducting a body search, the seizing officer discovered a coin purse containing nine more heat-sealed plastic sachets containing the same substance, with an estimated weight of 2.89 grams.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Section 5 and 11 of Article II of R.A. 9165.