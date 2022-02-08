A 62-year-old tricycle driver received praise for returning a wallet containing a large amount of cash and an iPhone that had been inadvertently left on his tricycle Tuesday morning.

Analyne Gacita Rollan, who had just withdrawn her pay from Landbank and gone to PLDT for a transaction, flagged down David Gacayan as he was driving down Rizal Avenue. But, to her shock, she discovered that she had misplaced her pouch, which contained roughly P50,000, as well as her iPhone.

David’s daughter Judy Ann said that when her father recovered Rollan’s purse, he returned home and asked for her help in contacting Rollan and returning the lost wallet.

“Pagbaba po kasi ni ma’am sa PLDT, may sumakay sa kaniya na papuntang Manalo, lalaki. Pagbaba ng lalaki, doon niya napansin ang wallet, akala niya nga sa lalaki ‘yon na wallet. Pero hindi niya na tinanong kasi nag-alangan siya, may bumaba rin naman sa PLDT. Umuwi siya rito (sa bahay)—nagulat kami kasi masyadong malaki ‘yong laman na pera,” Judy Ann narrated.

“Hindi siya marunong mag-cellphone. Pag-uwi niya, kumain siya (saka) sinabi niya sa akin na tawagan ko kasi may cellphone doon sa wallet. Noong tinatawagan ko na ‘yong number, nanginginig ako. Hindi kasi sinasagot, nakailang missed calls sila—iniisip ko baka mag-post na sila kasi maraming CCTV tapos hindi agad naibalik,” she added.

Rollan said that she was upset at the time after learning that she had misplaced her purse.

She added that she had requested the bank’s security guard to review the CCTV and assist her in locating her purse.

“Pag out ko sa PLDT, wala na din tricycle so in distress, I went back to LBP to ask the guards to view sa CCTV. Pinapunta muna nila ako sa Jollibee, we accessed sa CCTV ‘yong nakita lang ako dumaan. May kind lady, si Marge (Trinidad) who saw me in distress, tried to help by asking my CP number. Yong pouch where I put my iPhone doon ko din nilagay ‘yong withdrawn cash ko,” she said.

When Trinidad and Rollan tried to call the latter’s phone number, it simply rang a few times.

When her phone rang while she was chatting to the bank manager, Rollan realized it was the tricycle driver’s daughter.

By the afternoon, Rollan and David had met across the Chowking area to return the purse and iPhone.

It wasn’t the first time, Judy Ann added, that her father returned items left on their tricycle. But, she noted, this is the most money he’s ever found on his trike in nearly 40 years of riding through the streets of Puerto Princesa.

Her father was also pleased to locate and return Rollan’s belongings, she added.

Judy Ann stated that she and her father intended to visit a radio station if they were unsuccessful in locating Rollan.

“Sobrang tuwa niya tapos parang nanginginig siya kasi kakasuweldo niya lang at pambayad niya rin daw ng utang. Kaya sabi niya laking pasalamat niya na naibalik,” Judy Ann shared.

“Kahit gaano kahirap ang buhay, kapag hind isa atin ang pera o bagay, matuto tayong ibalik sa may-ari. Kasi makuha mo man ang pera na ‘yan, malaking karma naman ang babalik sa ‘yo kung sakali,” she added.

Rollan expressed gratitude to Gacayan and all who helped her find her lost items.

“Thank you so much for the beautiful heart. Thank you sa daughter, Ms. Judy Ann Gacayan, thank you kay Ms. Marge Trinidad from capitol HR office. Thank you sa guards of Jollibee, LBP AUB, Monterey, all helping while in distress. Thank you dear Lord for driver David Gacayan,” she said.