The tricycle driver who painted the words “BAKUNADO” on the back of his tricycle, followed by “w/ BOOSTER SHOT,” has been found and rewarded by the Puerto Princesa City COVAC team for his efforts in promoting vaccination against COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Covac team used social media to search for Christopher Lagrada, a 45-year-old resident of Barangay Sta. Monica, so he could be properly acknowledged and given a modest gesture of appreciation.

Lagrada also inscribed the words “Delta” and “Omicron” on two sides at the back of his tricycle, implying that vaccination would protect individuals against the two COVID-19 variants. Lastly, he painted the words “Social distancing please,” “COVID Free,” and “God bless frontliners” on the bottom of his tricycle.

- Advertisement -

(left) Lagrada’s tricycle now (Photo courtesy of Puerto Princesa Covac); (right) Lagrada’s tricycle in 2020 (PN file photo)

City health officer Dr. Ric Panganiban said in a text message that Lagrada visited the City Coliseum on Friday to claim his token, which included P1,000 and a gift bag.

Lagrada told Palawan News that he customized his tricycle to show everyone that he had been vaccinated and had received his booster dose. He added that it is important to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“Para ipakita ko sa mga tao na ako, vaccinated. Janssen ang una kong bakuna, tapos ngayon lang February, nagpa-booster na rin ako,” Lagrada said in a phone interview on Friday.

“Magpabakuna na sila [mga unvaccinated] lalo na kung wala naman silang mga health issues. Magtiwala lang sila sa mga namumuno sa atin. Kailangan nating magpa-vaccine para protektado naman tayo,” he added.

Lagrada also claimed that he wants to express support and acknowledge the efforts of medical frontline workers. He also expressed gratitude to the Covac team for the honor.

Back in 2020, Lagrada’s tricycle had a different design. Instead of “BAKUNADO,” the words “LOCKDOWN” were painted. He also painted the words “PUI” (patient under investigation) and “PUM” (patient under monitoring) and “ECQ.”

“Noong time kasi na ‘yon, para lang may magawa ako, ‘yon ang nilagay ko sa likod. Wala kasi talagang magawa noon eh. Walang pasahero, bawal pa lumabas,” he added.