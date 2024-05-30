The local tourism office has reiterated its appeal to the transportation sector, particularly tricycle and taxi drivers, to refrain from excessively charging tourists and guests in Puerto Princesa.

City Tourism Department (CTD) Chief Demetrio Alvior Jr. that overcharging may result in the tourists feeling disappointed and frustrated, which might potentially discourage them from coming back and ultimately impacting the tricycle drivers’ ability to make a living.

“Talagang linggo linggo, may nare-receive na complaint, lalo na sa mga tricycle. Imagine, airport to Kinabuch, [ang sinisingil] ₱300, airport to Princesa Garden ₱1,000. Kapag foreigner ang sasakay, magsi-city tour lang, sisingilin $100 per person—huwag sana nating pagsamantalahan yong mga turista, kasi ang kailangan natin yong babalik sila,” Alvior said Thursday.

(Every week, we really receive complaints, especially regarding tricycles. Imagine, from the airport to Kinabuch, they charge ₱300, and from the airport to Princesa Garden ₱1,000. When a foreigner rides and just takes a city tour, they charge $100 per person—let’s not take advantage of tourists, because what we need is for them to come back.)

Alvior mentioned a teacher who had arranged a convention for approximately 8,000 participants, and she was taken aback when a tricycle driver overcharged her.

What they always aim for is excellent service, he stated, for “repeat” tourism because this serves as an indicator that tourists are satisfied. However, if they don’t return, the tricycle drivers can expect that many of them will discourage others from coming back or visiting Puerto Princesa City and Palawan.

He also pointed out that during Balikatan, there’s a concerted effort to prohibit tricycles from hotel premises due to their misconduct, including instances of facilitating transactions involving women to soldiers.

“Ginagawa natin na hindi maganda yong image natin sa kanila. Sana makipag-cooperate naman sila at huwag naman yong nagiging greedy, na one time, big time,” he said.

(We’re portraying ourselves poorly to them. Hopefully, they’ll cooperate and not become greedy, not resorting to being greedy, wanting a one-time, big-time gain.)

Another problem involves taxis allegedly negotiating fares with passengers instead of using the meter. Often, the fares charged start from ₱250 and can go up to ₱1,000 or more for longer distances.

Alvior stated his intention to raise this issue with the City Council in order to resolve the problem concerning tricycles whose drivers are resistant. He emphasized that the issue primarily involves the drivers of the blue and white tricycles, noting that those with floral decorations directly under the CTD comply with regulations and operate more effectively.

He has already escalated the issue regarding taxis to the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board, which he plans to reiterate.