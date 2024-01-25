A theft of stackable Monobloc chairs at Skylight Hotel along Rizal Avenue would have gone unnoticed if not for the vigilance of a tricycle driver at approximately 3:35 a.m. this Thursday.

The quick thinking and action of the driver, who was not named by operatives of the city government’s Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF), resulted in the apprehension of suspects Romel Darol, 44, and Fred Vasquez, 31.

ACTF said in a post on January 25 on the social media page of We R1 at Your Service that the tricycle driver approached them and reported the theft of Skylight stackable chairs by the two men. Coincidentally, the suspects were passing by, pushing a cart loaded with several white Skylight seats and empty beer cases.

“Habang naka-posting ang tropa dito sa office sa Mendoza ay may isang tricycle driver ang lumapit sa atin at nag-report na may dalawang mga kalalakihan na nagnakaw ng mga upuan ng Skylight sa Rizal Avenue at sakto naman na papadaan na ang mga ito tulak tulak ang kariton, at ating sinalubong [ang mga] ito at pinatabi, [ay] dito nga ay naka karga ang ilang pirasong upuan na kulay puti at may nakapangalan sa likod na Skylight,” stated the ACTF.

ACTF alleged that one of them had a previous record related to drugs and cellphone snatching.

With no complainant present at the scene, the apprehended individuals were subsequently taken into custody and brought to Police Station 1 in Mendoza for further investigation.