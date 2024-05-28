A tricycle driver servicing the PSU campus route in Puerto Princesa City was stabbed and killed by his fellow driver on Monday, May 27, following a passenger-cueing dispute.

The incident occurred past noon at the tricycle loading area outside the campus gate after a passenger refused to ride the tricycle in front of the queue and insisted on taking the next on the line. A heated exchange ensued between the two tricycle drivers involved.

Police identified the victim as Benjie Tabligan Arquero, 53, a resident of Purok UHA, Barangay Tiniguiban, who later died in the hospital. His assailant was identified as his fellow tricycle driver, Romy Mabilin Bolawin, 50, residing in Purok Huwaran of the same barangay.