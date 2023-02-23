A motorcycle owner from Puerto Princesa City recently won a whopping P100,000 in Caltex Station’s daily Pera Papremyo 2022 promotion.

Paterno Cabala, Jr. recalled filling up his motorcycle with P100 worth of gasoline on December 24 at the Caltex Station on Fernandez Street when he learned he had won a large prize.

Cabala noted that he was entered into the promotion’s drawing each time he filled up with gas because he has a Caltex sticker on his motorcycle. He had been earning points through the sticker, but he had never won a cash prize.

“Nagpagasolina lang ako ng P100, hindi ko akalain. Nagbili lang kami ng barbecue, noong napansin ko na walang gasolina na, dumiretso na kami ng Caltex. Sila yong sumigaw na may nanalo na, sabi ko totoo ba yan? Sabi nila nanalo ka talaga. Doon ako naniwala noong na-picture’n na ako,” he narrated.

He said the cash prize would help him venture into another livelihood aside from fishing.

Cabala bought a second-hand tricycle unit so he could send his kids to school and save some money for investing in land.

“Ngayon lang talaga, swerte na siguro yon. Hindi ko akalain na noong time na yon, wala kami kaya nagpapasalamat kami. Tulong din pandagdag sa gastos. Hindi ko inakala na yong pagpagasolina ko na isandaan ay isandaan din ang ibigay,” he said.

Cabala noted that he will continue to patronize Caltex and its services and fuel his tricycle and motorcycle at any of its stations.

The Pera Papremyo is an annual promo of Caltex station. This year, it ran for 100 days from October 3, 2022.

In the daily draws, about 120 people will win cash prizes worth between P50 and P3,000.

“Pasasalamat ito ni Caltex sa mga loyal customer, give back sa patuloy nila na pagtangkilik at mas marami pa ang na-e-engganyo. Dahil sa Caltex, gusto namin na tuloy-tuloy ang byahe,” the Caltex management said.

Florencio Pezario Jr., Ramon Consing, Sherwin Venturillo, Ranito Velete, Leonardo Tumblod, Benjamin Obin, Alberto Cayao, Christopher Sordilla, Raffy Rosario, and Alexander Codera Jr. also won P10,000 cash prize each.

About Post Author