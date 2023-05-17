A 43-year-old tricycle driver was arrested Tuesday in Sitio Kinorong, Barangay Rio Tuba in Bataraza, for violating the anti-illegal drugs act.

The suspect was identified as Marlon Laxina Antonio, a 43-year-old resident of Brgy. Rio Tuba.

The arrest was made by a joint operation of Bataraza MPS, PDEU Palawan, PIU, 2nd SOU Balabac-Maritime, and 1st PPMFC in coordination with the PDEA Regional Office.

The team conducted an anti-illegal drugs operation and caught Antonio in possession of one piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, worth P1,000.

During the operation, the team also seized several pieces of evidence, including the buy-bust money, and other materials. The confiscated pieces of evidence will be brought to the Palawan Provincial Forensic Unit at Camp Higinio Mendoza in Brgy. Tiniguiban for examination, while the other pieces of evidence will be presented to the Provincial Prosecution’s Office of Palawan.

The suspect, Antonio, is currently under the custody of Bataraza MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

About Post Author