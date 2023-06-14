The municipal government of Brooke’s Point hosted a large tribal wedding ceremony at Sitio Cabangaan, Barangay Samariñana, where 24 couples participated in the marriage rites officiated by panglima Ariel Bacan.

The couples who exchanged vows adorned themselves in a mesmerizing array of colors, breathing life and vibrancy into the festivities.

The women donned garments embellished with intricate batik patterns and tribal prints, exuding elegance and cultural pride. Meanwhile, the men enhanced their attire with skillfully tied bandanas, infusing their overall appearance with a hint of charm. The vibrant spectrum of colors transformed the wedding into a visually breathtaking celebration, serving as a testament to the captivating beauty and rich diversity of tribal traditions.

The Municipal Information Office-LGU Brooke’s Point said the event on June 9 had mayor Cesareo Benedito, Jr. and municipal registrar Salve Corazon Villaruel fulfilling the role of witnesses.

Following the brief wedding ceremony, the newly married couples proceeded to officially sign their documents, thereby affirming the legality of their union. Additionally, they were presented with gift packs, souvenirs, and wedding cakes provided by the local government.

Benedito congratulated all the newlyweds and encouraged other couples to legalize and officially register their unions through marriage.

He assured them that they would incur no additional expenses as the free wedding program is a gift from the local government of Brooke’s Point.

The program concluded with a traditional dance called “tarok” performed by some indigenous community members.

