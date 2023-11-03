Tri SND Barracuda, Fit PH, and Baguio Benguet Triathlon, among eight other prominent teams, are gearing up for the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa slated November 12.

The City Government of Puerto Princesa has allocated a P500,000 purse for the club that will emerges victorious in this premier endurance race.

The competition will feature a challenging course covering a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and a 21.1km run distance from the City Baywalk, to as far as Iwahig and to the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex

Joining the Asia TriClub roster are Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri, and KOA Sports, with more teams expected to join the competition.

Also competing for the first time are Asia TriClub and Relay Championship clubs.

The festivities surrounding the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa include the Princesa Run, a 5K fun run on November 10, and the Ironkids Philippines, which features youngsters aged 6 to 15, on November 11.

Points in the championship will be calculated based on results and the number of participants from each tri club.

The City government has also allocated cash prizes in various categories, including P60,000 each for the top male and female finishers in the event.

The team with the fastest cumulative time of their top five members, regardless of age and gender, will also receive P50,000, while the top all-male and all-female relay teams, as well as mixed teams, will each be awarded P10,000.

Individual prizes of P10,000 will be awarded to the fastest swimmers, bikers, and runners.

With the hosting of the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship, the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa aims to surpass the success of its inaugural staging last year.

It will also join the 2023 Global Ironman TriClub Championship Series as the 10th event on the international circuit.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa is part of the Global TriClub Championship Series, held across five regions, including Panama, Oceanside, Marbella, Australia, Victoria, Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Steelhead, Maine, and Wisconsin.