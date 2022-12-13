Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced Monday that 42 triathletes have already registered to compete in the Ironman 70.3 event that will be held again in the city the following year.

The update, he said, was provided by the organizers nearly a month after 1,221 triathletes arrived in the city to compete in the inaugural staging of the international sporting event.

“As of yesterday (Sunday), ibalita ko lang sa inyo, na meron nang 42 na naka register na 42 sa ating Ironman 70.3 sa 2023. Halos isang taon pa yon bago darating pero may kwarentay dos na tayo,” Mayor Bayron said at the regular flag raising ceremony at the City Hall.

The organizers of Ironman 70.3 opened the registration on December 1, according to its website announcement.

The following are the registration fees for General Entry (Individual):

Tier 1 $325 + 9.25% Active Fee = $355.06 USD

Tier 2 $355 + 9.25% Active Fee = $387.84 USD

Tier 3 $385 + 9.25% Active Fee = $420.61 USD

Tier 4 $425 + 9.25% Active Fee = $464.31 USD

The following are the registration fees for Team Entry:

Tier 1 $450 + 9.25% Active Fee = $491.63 USD

Tier 2 $500 + 9.25% Active Fee = $546.25 USD

Tier 3 $550 + 9.25% Active Fee = $600.88 USD

Next year’s holding of Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa will already include the Ironkids Philippines, which is going to be open to children 6-15 years old.

Organizers said it is the junior edition of the Ironman triathlon competition. Both young athletes who are new to the sport and those who have participated in prior triathlon competitions are eligible to compete.

The mission of Ironkids is to encourage a healthy and well-balanced way of life among today’s children, who are accustomed to spending most of their time inside the company of media devices such as televisions, videogame consoles, and computers.

It also targets to bring families into an ideal setting where they could strengthen their relationships and show kids that “being healthy can also be enjoyable.”

