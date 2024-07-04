The earthquakes that shook the waters of Palawan in June are nothing new, despite the province being outside the Philippines’ earthquake belt, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In an article written by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) scientists Deo Carlo Llamas, Jonard Jhon Acid, Jeffrey Perez, Ishmael Narag, John Patrick Naig, and Crystel Jade Legazpi, posted on temblor.net, the June 11, 2024 shallow earthquake, recorded at 2:58 pm with a magnitude of 5.1 in the municipality of Roxas, was followed by another tremor with a magnitude of 4.2 in Coron on June 13. The article, however, pointed out that these two events “not only startled the residents of the island but also caught some scientists in the Philippines off guard.”

The occurrence also prompted scientists at DOST to conduct a rapid reassessment of Palawan’s seismic potential by reviewing historical earthquake data, Phivolcs earthquake catalogs, and detailed, high-resolution bathymetric maps. They found that although Palawan appears stable, there are active faults nearby, meaning the province “can experience shaking from large earthquakes that strike elsewhere in the Philippines.”

“Although Palawan is often portrayed as a seismically stable region, instrumental records provide evidence of occasional earthquakes, some of which were felt across the island,” the Temblor article read.

Historically, Llamas and his colleagues noted that the strongest earthquake ever recorded in the elongated island province dates back to December 19, 1940, with a magnitude of 5.9. They also reported moderate tremors ranging from 3.9 to 4.7 between 2013 and 2015, all of which occurred offshore and therefore were not felt by residents except for a magnitude 4.7 tremor lasting 3-5 seconds, which was felt by residents of Bataraza town in the south of the province on October 12, 2015.

The group further explained in the article that Palawan’s earthquakes result from “elastic strain that can still build up in Earth’s crust far from active plate boundaries,” such as Palawan.

“In other words, tectonic stress from surrounding active regions can extend into Palawan, causing strain to accumulate. This strain eventually needs to be released through movement along faults. Given Palawan’s long history of tectonic evolution alongside the surrounding marginal basins, numerous old structures exist that can accommodate the build-up of strain,” the scientists stated.

“However, Palawan is located in a relatively stable tectonic region, so the process of strain accumulation and release occurs at a much slower rate than in regions directly situated on active plate boundaries,” they elaborated.

Moreover, the group discovered that after the June 11 tremor, the epicenter was located within the northwest Sulu Sea basin, approximately 90 kilometers southwest of Palawan.

Using scientific calculations, they determined that the tremor “resulted from movement along a reverse fault. (A focal mechanism tells seismologists the orientation of fault planes and which way they moved.)”

“This focal mechanism suggests movement on a northeast-southwest trending, gently dipping fault plane 10 kilometers below the surface,” they explained.