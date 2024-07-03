The recent earthquakes recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in the waters of Palawan are normal, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jeremias Alili said.

Alili said with the presence of monitoring stations in the province, earthquakes are now detected unlike before.

In the month of June, Phivolcs monitored four earthquakes, with the strongest recorded in Roxas town with a magnitude of 4.7 on June 11, followed by two in Coron two days later, which were registered with 4.2 and 2.8 magnitudes.

On June 26, a 2.1 magnitude temblor was also recorded in Narra waters, and the last on July 2 again in Coron with a 2.0 magnitude.

Of the five earthquakes, only the 4.7 and 4.2 recorded in Roxas and Coron were felt by some of its residents.

“It’s normal occurrence naman. Sa ngayon kasi may mga monitoring stations na tayo dito sa Palawan that’s why namo-monitor na natin,” Alili said in an interview with Palawan News on Wednesday.

“Dati kasi wala kaya wala ring namo-monitor pero nandyan yung movements,” he explained.

The PDRRMO head further stated that tremors will be detected more frequently as they have requested more monitoring stations in other areas, including tsunami warning devices, even though the province is not within the earthquake belt.

He also said the PDRRMO is always ready because they are constantly conducting disaster preparedness exercises, including earthquake drills. He added that with the monitoring of such natural phenomena, the level of awareness of people is increasing, which leads them to be more engaged and participative in disaster preparedness.

Meanwhile, Board Member Ryan Maminta said with the recent detection of earthquakes in Palawan’s waters, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan will invite concerned agencies to an inquiry.

Maminta said he wants to hear scientific explanations from Phivolcs and other geological science institutions.

“Dati may mga declaration na tayo ang safest province na pagdating sa earthquake ay hindi tayo nakakaranas pero nitong dalawang buwan na nakalipas parang nakalimang earthquake na tayo. Sa report nga ng Phivolcs ay may mga pagyanig na maliit sa mga lugar na malapit sa lalawigan ng Palawan. Karamihan ay sa dagat so kung lumakas baka magkaroon ng tsunami,” Maminta said.

He also said that while earthquakes cannot be prevented, he wants to get scientific explanations.

“Para mawala yung mga agam-agam na may ibang gumagawa nito aside sa kalikasan. Hindi natin mapipigilan yung lindol pero makakakuha tayo ng impormasyon para meron tayong scientific basis sa ating mga conclusions kung ano yung nangyayari,” he said.

Maminta said they intend to invite representatives from Phivolcs, PDRRMO, and the University of the Philippines National Institute of Geological Sciences.