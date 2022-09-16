- Advertisement by Google -

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) led a tree planting activity in Barangay Sta. Lourdes, aiming to boost efforts to rehabilitate the abandoned Palawan Quicksilver Mines, Inc. (PQMI) site there.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) said in a statement that stakeholders from national and local government agencies, the mineral sector, and surrounding communities gathered at the mine site on September 13 under the theme “Buhayin ang Pangangalaga sa Kalikasan”.

Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates joined MGB MIMAROPA Regional Director Glenn Marcelo Noble in leading the even, which is in support of the nationwide tree planting spearheaded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Department of Agriculture (DA).

They were joined by Palawan Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Felizardo Cayatoc and DILG Provincial Director Virgilio L. Tagle.

Narra, molave, ipil, balayong, and bangkal tree seedlings were planted on approximately one hectare of land at the PQMI mine site.

The MGB said as part of the rehabilitation project, volunteers from partner agencies, operating mines in Palawan, and the surrounding barangays of Sta. Lourdes and Tagburos in Puerto Princesa City last gathered here in 2019 in support of the initiative to plant one million trees within the two barangays.

This is also in line with the proposal of the city government to plant endemic balayong trees around the project site, the MGB said.

The MGB MIMAROPA Region has reiterated the vital role of stakeholder engagement in the PQMI rehabilitation project where residents and the public are encouraged to actively participate in the rehabilitation efforts through planting of trees and observing proper waste management.

