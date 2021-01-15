Tree obstruction clearing in Brooke’s Point is not illegal, PALECO says

PALECO information officer Claire Guludah said in response to a complaint that reached their office that their activity is covered by Republic Act 11361 or the Anti-Obstruction of Power Lines Act.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) has justified the tree cutting activities they are undertaking in Brooke’s Point, along their power lines at the national highway from Barangay Tubtub to Barangay Pangobilian.

PALECO information officer Claire Guludah said in response to a complaint that reached their office that their activity is covered by Republic Act 11361 or the Anti-Obstruction of Power Lines Act.

Galudah did not identify the complainant but explained that under the law passed in 2019, they are allowed to clear any obstruction in power line corridors (PLC) such as growing of vegetation or any construction of structures.

“Doon lang kami umiikot [sa RA 11361] when it comes to the implementation of whatever cutting or trimming na ginagawa namin. Sakop lang siya ng RA 11361. Hindi kami lumalabas diyan, buti na lang may proteksyon na,” she said.

PALECO also stated that under Rule 3 of Section 1 of the law and Department of Energy (DOE) Circular No. DC 2020-02-0002; planting of any tree or vine that could grow over three meters between or within PLC are prohibited.

Meanwhile, two committees of the Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of Brooke’s Point – infrastructure and environment – have scheduled a joint hearing on Thursday, January 14, to discuss the issue with PALECO and the local DENR.