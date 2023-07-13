(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Emergency responders in this city saved five men from near-death after they encountered a dangerous situation while allegedly engaged in treasure hunting in the remote village of Luzviminda.

The incident occurred on 12 July at 11:20 a.m., according to Puerto Princesa City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Earl Timbancaya.

The group, composed of Philip Antonio, 23; Mark Vincent Monilla, 21; Alberto Saratao, 30; Angelito Duran, 52; and a 17-year-old minor, had been using a pump to drain water from the excavation site when they began experiencing dizziness and suffocation.

“Ang cause is naubusan sila ng hangin doon sa ilalim kasi nag-operate sila ng water pump para i-drain yong tubig. Andoon sila lahat sa ilalim, so siyempre yong hangin doon, maco-compromise dahil doon sa carbon monoxide galing sa exhaust ng water pump. Ganoon yong nangyari, hanggang sa may na unconscious,” Timbancaya said in an interview Thursday, July 13.

Three out of the five individuals who were rescued were taken to the Luzviminda Satellite Clinic to recuperate after experiencing suffocation. T

his group included one person who was completely unconscious when they were extricated by the personnel and the team from the Bureau of Fire Department. Fortunately, he said there were no fatalities among their number.

“Walang namatay, pero kung hindi naagapan yon, malamang may mamamatay. Nilagyan namin ng electric fan na malaki yon para mag-circulate yong hangin doon sa ilalim,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to Luzviminda Barangay Captain Laddy Hemang, the area has already been inspected by the local office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO), and the police. They have instructed the property owner, Ricardo Pucot, to immediately cease operations.

Hemang further revealed that Pucot is the primary operator of the treasure hunting activities, which are partially funded by a Korean national.

Pucot’s group has been actively involved in excavating the site for nearly three years, he said, aiming to uncover the war loot believed to belong to Yamashita.

“Ngayon ko lang nalaman na may ganoon pala doon. Napakalayo kasi ng lugar, medyo liblib. Isang kilometro mula sa barangay hall ang layo at may papasok pa yon na mga 200 meters kalayo pa. Kung ako ang mag-estimate, mahigit ilang milyon na ang nagastos doon,” Hemang said.

“Ayos naman sana ang sistema nila, ang kaso lang nga walang permit. Yong mga naghuhukay may kasama pang menor de edad. Itinatago nila ng husto ang operation nila, at yong mga naghuhukay hindi ko kabarangay dito sa Luzviminda,” Hemang said.