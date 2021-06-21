Travel-starved? Head to Max & Bunny right away!

Haven’t traveled out of Palawan in more than a year and it’s getting you down? You definitely want to visit this restaurant in Puerto Princesa City full of cute bunnies and delicious food inspired by different countries’ cuisines!

And yes, you can also buy cute rabbits at Max & Bunny, the city’s newest attraction for locals and expats alike.

According to owner Alfred Lee Hofer, he wanted to put up a restaurant that would cater to travel-starved Palaweños. He decided to bring other countries’ cuisines with renewed optimism and fervor amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“Frankly, people have become bored of all the lockdowns and travel restrictions. Many establishments have closed, the economy is down, everyone seems worried in a way, and no one can go anywhere. I saw this as an opportunity for our new establishment to flourish, for what we had in mind is yet unseen in this part of the world,” Hofer said in an email.

“Now that there are no tourists, I decided that it is a great opportunity to create something new. A new time, new challenges, new inspiration, and of course hanap-buhay to support the families of our staff and my own family,” he added.

Max and Bunny offers its own unique takes on world-famous dishes such as tikka masala, pizzas, pastas, and burgers. The restaurant is also a mini-grocery that sells various essential goods like freshly-baked breads, sandwich spreads, imported goods, as well as locally or Palawan-made products.

The restaurant also has a small events area and petting zoo, where guests can play with the pet rabbits.

“Our pet rabbits are simply cute and are great stress-relievers. They enhance the customer experience and it makes our place especially unique,” said Hofer.

Max & Bunny is located at the former Rubydinas Pension, Lanzanas Road, Barangay San Pedro. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @maxandbunnyshop to stay updated on promos, discounts, and updates. For deliveries, you can contact them thru 0912 185 7794 (Globe) or 0956 822 5523 (Smart) or order through Deliverya, HappyApp, Ppali Ppali, RoadRunners, GetFed, and GoDelivery. Their current opening hours are from 9AM-9PM.

