The New York magazine Travel + Leisure has named Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park one of the world’s top 19 scuba diving destinations for travelers seeking underwater adventure in 2023.

The natural marine park and World Heritage Site in Sulu ranked 18th on a list of 19 beautiful destinations with the best scuba diving in the world, according to an article published on January 2 by freelance travel writer Terry Ward.

She described Tubbataha as a location in the Sulu Sea where incredible reefs and drift plunges allow divers “to see more turtles, rays, and sharks than they ever imagined in one place.”

Ward suggested visiting Tubbataha by liveaboard on an All Star Infiniti dive trip departing from Puerto Princesa City, which is also a “pretty spectacular destination of its own.”

The other beautiful dive spots she named are Tuamotu Archipelago in French Polynesia, Palau, Raja Ampat Islands in Indonesia, Maldives, Azores in Portugal, Tobago, Galapagos Islands, Cocos Islands in Costa Rica, Socorro and Revillagigedo Islands, in Mexico, Baja California Sur also in Mexico, The Bahamas, The Florida Keys in the United States, Poor Knights Islands in New Zealand, Fiji, Heron Island in Australia, Chuuk Lagoon in Micronesia, Red Sea in Egypt, and Cayman Islands.

About Post Author