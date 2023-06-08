Banwa Private Island, an upscale resort in Roxas town, northern Palawan, was named “The Philippines’ Best Beach, Island, or Upcountry Resort” in the inaugural Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.

The award was presented to Banwa Private Island on June 5 at the Park Hyatt Bangkok in Thailand.

Peter Nilsson, CEO of Banwa Private Island, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and thanked Travel + Leisure readers for their support.

“We are honored to receive this esteemed award, which acknowledges the dedication and passion of our team members in providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for our guests,” he stated.

Peter Nilsson, the CEO of Banwa Private Island, holds the award for being named “The Philippines’ Best Beach, Island, or Upcountry Resort” during the ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo from Banwa Private Island on Facebook)

Banwa Private Island offers a secluded and serene retreat amidst breathtaking natural surroundings. The resort features modern beachfront villas, ensuring exclusivity and tranquility for discerning travelers.

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 is a prestigious platform that celebrates excellence in the hospitality industry across the region.

The awards program, an expansion of the Travel + Leisure Asia’s Best Awards 2022, includes 16 countries and various award categories. Nominees were selected by a team of editors and expert contributors from Asia Pacific, without any paid promotions.

