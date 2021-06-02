Travel ban to Puerto Princesa City extended until June 16

The Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF) has approved Puerto Princesa City’s request for an extension of the suspension of travel from the National Capital Region (NCR) between June 3-16.

Norman Yap, spokesperson of the City IATF, told Palawan News on Wednesday (June 2) that the region has allowed the extension of the travel ban, along with the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status of Puerto Princesa.

“The region has confirmed the extension of our travel ban from June 3 to June 16. Outbound flights, no problem,” he said.

A copy of the Regional IATF resolution extending the travel ban from June 3 to June 16, 2021. | Copy from the City Information Department of Puerto Princesa

“But incoming from NCR, only national government authorized persons outside residence (APORs) and returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) are allowed,” Yap added.

On June 1, Yap in explaining the local MECQ guidelines, said that intermunicipal travelers are subject to the policies being implemented by barangay checkpoints.

The ban on travel from NCR Plus expired was supposed to have ended on May 31. The City IATF had requested an extension as part of its measures to address the surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Magtatayo yong mga barangays ng checkpoints just to make sure na yong minimum public health standards ay nasusunod at yong movement ng isang tao ay awtorisado,” he said.

“Naghihintay tayo ng papel from the National IATF pero wala pang dumarating. Hihingi tayo ng confirmation from the regional IATF to confirm that the travel ban from NCR [Plus] is extended, especially when we have been upgraded to MECQ,” he added.