A widespread power outage swept through Puerto Princesa City and several neighboring municipalities at 12:58 a.m. today, causing disruptions and leaving homes without electricity.

The blackout, affecting areas including Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran (mainland), Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, and Bataraza, was triggered by a malfunction at the Narra Thermal Power Plant, according to an explanation released by the Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) this Monday.

The coal-powered energy facility is operated by DMCI Power Corporation in Barangay Bato-Bato in Narra town in Southern Palawan.

Paleco said the outage began when the main circuit breaker of the power plant tripped, leading to a cascading failure that impacted the operations of the equipment of their providers. Preliminary investigations point to a short circuit in the 69 kV Transmission Line as the root cause of the problem.

“Kaninang 12:58 AM ay nagkaroon ng total blackout sa Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa at Munisipyo ng Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran (mainland), Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española at Bataraza ng mag trip ang main circuit breaker ng Narra Thermal Power Plant na nagdulot din ng cascading trip ng iba pang makina ng mga power provider ng PALECO.

Napag-alaman na ang sanhi nito ay pag short circuit sa ating 69 kV Transmission Line,” Paleco said.

In an effort to restore power, Puerto Princesa was placed on island mode, a temporary measure to isolate the city’s power system from the affected grid. However, this has necessitated load shedding in several areas, including Buncag, Piltel, Manalo, and Chariot reclosers, to manage the limited power supply and prevent further system overloads.

“Upang maibalik ang power sa mga apektadong lugar, naka island mode ang Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. Sa kasalukuyan ay inaantay na maging stable ang Narra Thermal Power Plant kaya’t naka load shed ang mga sumusunod na lugar,” Paleco said.

Paleco added that the city will experience a temporary power cut once the resynchronization or back-to-grid operation begins. This will also coincide with the transfer of supply from Delta P Inc (DPI) to the 69 kV Grid, a critical step to fully restore the power supply.

“Mawawalan naman pansamantala ng power ang Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa oras na simulan ang resynchronization o back to grid operation at ang paglilipat ng supply ng Delta P Inc (DPI) sa 69 kV Grid,” the power coop stated.