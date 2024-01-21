President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined Señor Sto. Niño devotees at the Sinulog Festival, urging them to embody their faith by spreading hope, love, and joy.

“To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love and joy to others. Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,” he said in a statement released Sunday morning by Malacañang

“Looking forward, I ask all of you to work hand in hand with this administration in maximizing all of the opportunities that will come before us in this New Year,” Marcos added.

The President emphasized to devotees the importance of being guided by their faith and the bayanihan spirit, underscoring their Catholic and social obligations to collectively strive for a “Bagong Pilipinas” promising a better and more prosperous life for all Filipinos.

He also expressed his hope that the Holy Child’s devotees will stay united in driving socio-economic growth in their city and contributing to the flourishing industry of Cebu.

Moreover, President Marcos Jr. described the event as one of the Philippines’ most magnificent and vibrant celebrations, where Filipinos from diverse backgrounds express deep gratitude for the past year’s miracles, blessings, and protections.

The festival, he noted, serves as a platform for prayers for health, safety, and prosperity in the upcoming year.