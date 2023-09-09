The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) has set trainings for coconut farmers in Palawan as part of the Coconut Farmers Industry Development Plan.

Palawan Senior Agriculturist Engr. Arlo Solano said the trainings are sponsored by the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) in IV-B MIMAROPA. These trainings are aimed to prepare the coco farmers to lead their own respective groups in their localities.

Batch 1 of the training included a nursery establishment in Puerto Princesa, held from August 21 to 25 and attended by 15 farmer-leaders and five agriculturalists. On September 5-7, a training on native pig production was held in Brooke’s Point. A similar training is scheduled for September 12-24 in Sofronio Española.

Another farmer-leader training on coconut and coffee farming system (batch 3) will be held in Puerto Princesa on September 26-28, and another farmer-leader training on free range native-chicken production for Roxas and Dumaran.

“Ito dapat ay sa Roxas [gaganapin], pero dahil wala ng na-bid na training venue doon, dito na lang sila sa Puerto. Kukunin na lang [ang mga farmers] doon papunta dito at the expense of ATI,” Solano said.

Solano added that the last training ATI-MIMAROPA will lead for this year is a farming business school, with a particular focus on copra enterprise, from October 10-21, to be held in Puerto Princesa City.

Solano noted that while there is a maximum of 20 participants per training, this will be enough for the farmers to facilitate trainings within their respective municipalities.

“In every training conducted nagkakaroon ng re-entry plan. Pag yung inimpliment nila, gagawin sa kanila yung first 20 participants na iyon, kahit maka-ensure tayo na bawat isa sa kanila may 20 din. Aside from that, yearly naman ang pagte-training ng ATI sa kanila,” Solano stated.