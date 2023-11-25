A non-government organization conducted Parental Effectiveness and Group Development Training for parents of children with special needs on November 23 and 24 in Rizal, Palawan.

The training aimed to recognize strengths and weaknesses, develop solutions to challenges, and understand the concept of Community-Based Inclusive Development.

This ensures the effectiveness of their parenting skills, especially for their children with disabilities.

The training on Thursday, November 23, was attended by parents of children with disabilities from Bgy. Culasian, Panalingaan, Taburi, Latud, and Canipaan, while participants from Bgy. Bunog, Iraan, Punta-baja, Campong-ulay, Ransang, and Candawaga attended the training on Friday, November 24.

Organized by Taw-Kabui, Norfil Foundation, Inc., and the Liliane Foundation, the activity was held in collaboration with the Local Government of Rizal.