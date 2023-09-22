The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist conducted a capacity building training aimed at strengthening the management and conservation of Marine Protected Areas (MPA) in Palawan on September 12 to 13.

Held in collaboration with USAID Fish Right and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Philippines, this initiative underscored Palawan’s commitment to sustainable marine resource management and reinforces its status as a guardian of its invaluable Marine Protected Areas.

During the training, MPA managers exchanged best practices in conservation and protection and assessed the status of MPAs in Palawan.

It also provided valuable insights on assessment tools like the Management Effectiveness Assessment Tool (MEAT), Network Effectiveness Assessment Tool (NEAT), and Socio-economic Assessment Tool (SEAT), instrumental in the Environmentally Critical Areas Network (ECAN) Coastal Zoning initiative in Palawan.

Among the participants were Municipal Agriculture Officers (MAOs), Municipal Planning and Development Coordinators (MPDCs), Marine Protected Areas Managers, Fisheries Technicians, PG-ENRO, Sanggunian Bayan Members, Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) and representatives from the Environmental Legal Assistance Center (ELAC).