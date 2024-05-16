A training to equip deputized environment and natural resources officers (ENROs) with enough knowledge to carry out their duties in apprehending individuals who violate quarry and mining regulations was conducted on Tuesday in Puerto Princesa City.

It was implemented by the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board (PMRB) and the Mining and Quarrying Regulatory Board (MQRP) for 59 participants from the monitoring and enforcement and admin staff offices of municipalities through the Provincial Director Rowel Magarce.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, chief of the Provincial Information Office (PIO), said among the topics discussed during the training were the legal basis of the deputation training for mines, salient features of Republic Act No. 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, and its implementing rules and regulations, mining permits, mineral processing and certificate of accreditation, new mining policies, and combatting illegal mining.

“The goal is to give our deputized ENROs enough knowledge to be able to do their work in apprehending violators of quarry and mining regulations,” he said, adding it is based on the Mines and Geosciences Bureau’ (MGB) policies.

Executive Assistant III Christian Albert Miguel also attended as the representative of Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates, while Engr. Kate Gabrielle L. Castillo, Engr. Ivan F. Macandog, and Atty. Deniel Salvador B. Morillo served as lecturers.