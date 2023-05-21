(WARNING: This story has upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Five residents of Brooke’s Point town were killed in an accident that occurred around 7:50 p.m. last night, Saturday, along the stretch of the national highway at Sitio Locon in Barangay Malis.

According to the initial report from the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS), the fatalities were identified as Louie Jay Abis, 22, the Sangguniang Kabataan treasurer of Brgy. Tubtub; Zera Adonis, 18, a Grade 12 student and resident of Brgy. Mainit; Rey Jeven Longgaeng, 19, a Grade 10 student and resident of Brgy. Tubtub; Ayson Lamnik, 17, a resident of Brgy. Mainit; and Gabriel Suay, 19, a student and resident of Brgy. Malis.

The other victims of the accident were Nelio Ame, 23, a resident of Brgy. Malis and the driver of the topdown tricycle; Dorothy Joy Vidal, 28, a resident of Brgy. Pangobilian; Venny Dubria, 28, a resident of Brgy. Mainit, a 16-year-old minor; and Jenny Boy Marcos, 20, a resident of Brgy. Malis.

Abis, Adonis, Longgaeng, and Lamnik were among the eight passengers, including the driver Ame, of the topdown tricycle, while Suay was the driver of the motorcycle.

According to the initial spot report from the Brooke’s Point MPS, the tragedy occurred when Ame entered the lane where the motorcycle of the deceased driver Suay was traveling.

A head-on collision occurred between the motorcycle and the topdown tricycle, resulting in the immediate death of the four passengers and Suay.

The topdown tricycle was coming from Brgy. Samariñana heading towards Brgy. Malis, while the motorcycle was coming from Brgy. Malis towards the center of Brooke’s Point.

The report also stated that Ame was allegedly driving without a driver’s license.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

Lima patay sa banggaan ng motorsiklo at topdown tricycle sa Brooke’s Point

Patay ang limang residente ng bayan ng Brooke’s Point matapos silang maaksidente bandang 7:50 p.m. kagabi, Sabado, sa kahabaan ng national highway sa Sitio Locon sa Barangay Malis.

Ayon sa initial report mula sa Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS), ang mga nasawi ay sina Louie Jay Abis, 22; Sangguniang Kabataan treasurer ng Brgy. Tubtub; Zera Adonis, 18, Grade 12 student, at residente ng Brgy. Mainit; Rey Jeven Longgaeng, 19, Grade 10 student, at residente ng Brgy. Tubtub; Ayson Lamnik, 17, residente ng Brgy. Mainit; at Gabriel Suay, 19, estudyante, at residente ng Brgy. Malis.

Ang iba pang biktima ng aksidente ay sina Nelio Ame, 23, residente ng Brgy. Malis, at driver ng topdown tricycle; Dorothy Joy Vidal, 28, residente ng Brgy. Pangobilian; Venny Dubria, 28, residente ng Brgy. Mainit, at isang 16 taong gulang na menor de edad; at Jenny Boy Marcos, 20, residente ng Brgy. Malis.

Sina Abis, Adonis, Longgaeng, at Lamnik ay kabilang sa walong sakay, kasama na ang driver na si Ame, ng isang topdown tricycle, samantalang si Suay ay driver ng motorsiklo.

Ayon sa inisyal na spot report mula sa Brooke’s Point MPS, nangyari ang trahedya nang pasukin ni Ames ang lane kung saan bumabaybay naman ang motorsiklo ng nasawing driver na si Suay.

Head on collision ang naganap sa pagitan ng motorsiklo at topdown kaya’t agad nasawi ang apat na sakay ng huli at ikinamatay naman ni Suay.

Ang topdown tricycle ay galing ng Brgy. Samariñana pauwi sa Brgy. Malis, samantalang ang motorsiklo naman ay galing ng Brgy. Malis papunta sa sentro ng Brooke’s Point.

Ayon pa rin sa report, si Ame umano ay nagmamaneho ng walang lisensya.

