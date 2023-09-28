President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act,” otherwise known as the Republic Act No. 11962 which seeks to address various labor challenges in the country.

“The law will help us solve the various challenges plaguing our labor sector, such as low-quality jobs, skills mismatch, and underemployment, among others, Itlikewise addresses the need to update the skills of our workers and promote the use of digital technologies, particularly for our micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises or MSMEs,” Marcos said.

Marcos thanked Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez for the passage of the bill, which is a priority legislative measure of the administration.

Marcos said that the law would focus on improving the employability and competitiveness of Filipino workers through upskilling and reskilling initiatives; and, support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industry stakeholders.

For years, the labor sector had encountered various challenges such as low-quality jobs, skills mismatch, under-utilization of the youth, low expenditure and coverage of social protection for workers, and the need to update skills and use digital technologies, particularly in MSMEs.

Marcos said that there would be an inter-agency council that The council would assist local government units in planning, devising, and implementing employment generation and recovery plans and programs within their respective localities, ensuring they are aligned with the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan.

“All government agencies, including LGUs, are enjoined to cooperate and coordinate with the Council to ensure the effective integration of the Plan into their policies and programs,” Marcos said.

Marcos also urged the DOLE and the NEDA to harmonize the Labor and Employment Plan 2023-2028 and the ‘Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan’ “to ensure that all government efforts and resources will be effectively and efficiently managed.”

“To our businesses, especially our MSMEs, we will continue to provide support and other incentives such as increased access to financing and capital to promote self-reliance and spur employment generation. Under this law, we will also incentivize employers, industry stakeholders, and private partners who will facilitate skills development, technology transfer, and knowledge sharing amongst our businesses and our workers,” Marcos said.

Marcos expressed confidence that the Philippines would not only achieve the goal of the law but will also realize the collective vision towards a “New Philippines.”

“Sa ating mga mamamayang Pilipino: Alam po namin na hangad ninyo na magkaroon ng maayos, matatag, at marangal na trabaho. Sa pagpasa ng batas na ito, binubuksan natin ang isang bagong yugto sa ating bansa kung saan mayroong sapat at de-kalidad na trabaho para sa lahat. Kaya samahan po ninyo kami sa pagsisiguro sa tagumpay ng batas na ito at sa pagpanday ng isang maunlad at Bagong Pilipinas,” Marcos said.