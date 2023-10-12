The Tactical Operations Wing West and Tactical Operations Group 7 of the Philippine Air Force initiated today their “All-In-One Bayanihan” outreach project for the towns of Rizal and Quezon in southern Palawan, which will run until October 15.

The bayanihan, or shoulder-to-shoulder initiative, is being conducted by Tactical Operations Wing West (TOWWest) under the leadership of Brigadier General Erick Escarcha, in collaboration with the Joint Task Group South and all units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Western Command.

The project is also a joint endeavor with the Go Share Foundation and other local stakeholders. Its primary focus is to provide assistance to the Pala’wan indigenous peoples and is aligned with the celebration of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in the two municipalities.

Approximately 15,000 Palaweños are expected to benefit from a range of services, including medical consultations, minor surgeries, circumcision, pediatric consultations, dermatology consultations, dental extractions, eye check-ups and screenings, cataract and pterygium surgeries, the distribution of free reading glasses and free medicines/vitamins, haircuts, and the donation of water filters, school supplies (project aral kits), clothing, footwear, and assorted goods.

Today, October 12, the bayanihan will conduct simultaneous cataract and pre-screening sessions from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Medicare Hospital in Barangay Alfonso XIII in Quezon and at the Ransang Gym in Brgy. Ransang, Rizal.

On October 13, cataract and pterygium operations will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rizal District Hospital in Brgy. Punta Baja, Rizal. Simultaneously, various activities and services will take place in Brgy. Tagusao, Quezon at 8 a.m., including registration, program, medical, dental, and minor surgery services at Tagusao High School, as well as gift-giving, medicine/vitamins distribution, face painting, and haircuts at Tagusao Elementary School.

On October 14, in Rizal, cataract and pterygium operations will again be performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rizal District Hospital in Brgy. Punta Baja, Rizal. A range of activities will be held simultaneously in Brgy. Ransang in the same town, including an opening program and tribal summit at the Ransang Covered Gym, along with medical, dermatology, dental, pediatric, medicine/vitamins distribution, gift-giving, face painting, photo booth, pharmacy, and haircut services at Ransang National High School.

On October 15, cataract and pterygium operations will be done at the Rizal District Hospital from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.