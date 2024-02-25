Palawan’s music scene took stage as Tactical Operations Wing West organized on Friday the West Philippine Sea Advocacy Concert, aiming to promote awareness about the contested area.

The event, held at the People’s Amphitheater in Mendoza Park, Puerto Princesa City, drew a diverse crowd, including uniformed personnel, government representatives, NGOs, students, and civilians.

In collaboration with the Palawan Sound Organization and various stakeholders, the concert showcased the talents of Palawan’s musical acts. Bands such as Akira, Resbak, Anyhow, Bandang Polo, Blue Spider Lily, Wakabs, Kahel, Kulitos Kiddus, Kwelyo Band, Mudslide, and Charlie performed alongside the Air Sentinel Dance Troupe and Air Sentinel Band, champions of the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) Battle of the Bands competition.

Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) Commander Brigadier General Erick Escarcha expressed gratitude to the bands, partners, stakeholders, and the Palawan community for their participation in advocating for the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Through the power of music, Palawan’s bands and their supporters demonstrated dedication to the cause, reinforcing the spirit of bayanihan and the importance of protecting the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

He said the concert, part of TOW West’ 51st founding anniversary celebrations, symbolized unity and camaraderie among Palaweños. It underscored their collective commitment to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.