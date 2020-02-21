TOW West holds annual blood donation drive

The blood donation activity was held Monday, February 17, at Robinsons Place Palawan.

Over a hundred individuals participated recently in the annual blood donation drive of the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) in the city, contributing 60 blood bags to the local office of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to save lives.

Captain Roniel Barredo, TOW West civil military operations officer, said in an interview that the yearly activity is part of their founding anniversary.

The goal was to help Palaweños in need of blood, particularly in emergency cases in remote areas.

“Lagi namin itong ginagawa para matulungan ang ating Red Cross sa pag-produce ng dugo. Nakakatulong din kasi tayo kapag ganito ang ginagawa natin, nagagawa nga natin i-secure ang lugar natin kaya bakit hindi ‘yong mga ganitong klaseng pagtulong,” Barredo said.

He said it is a simple activity with a big impact on many lives. It is anchored on the primary goal of “sharing love, giving blood and saving lives”.

The blood donation campaign highlights their founding anniversary with other activities such as mangrove planting. The participants to the blood donation were personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Philippine Navy, Philippine Marines, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, and military reservists.

About the Author Oliver Mandawa