TOW West holds 1st local advisory board meeting for ‘Flight Plan 2028’

Flight Plan 2028 is a 14-year transformational response master plan to keep up with the “growing and increasingly complex demands of the air defense power” that has increased expectations on PAF.

The Tactical Operations Wing West’ (TOW West) local multi-sectoral advisory board (MSAB) held its first assembly Wednesday as it begins to move to contribute to the achievement of the goals of the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) strategic development plan called Flight Plan 2028.

Flight Plan 2028 is a 14-year transformational response master plan to keep up with the “growing and increasingly complex demands of the air defense power” that has increased expectations on PAF.

On Wednesday, the TOW West’ MSAB held its first assembly meeting at the Rizal Reef Hall inside the Western Command (WESCOM) to orient its multi-stakeholder members about the master plan and acquaint them about their responsibilities as members of the body.

Col. Gerry Soliven, TOW West wing commander, told Palawan News that holding the first meeting gives the certainty that they can achieve their Flight Plan 2028 goals.

“The initiation of this multi-stakeholder advisory board composed of leaders representing varied stakeholder groups with their corresponding expertise is a sure way of attaining our goals. Guided by the members, the TOW West Flight Plan wishes to promote good governance, transparency, and accountability within the framework,” Soliven said.

Soliven said the MSAB members can help TOW West in revisiting their procedures and system to assess priorities so they can serve the Filipinos better.

Flight Plan 2028 “highlights the commitment of the PAF to pursue genuine reforms grounded on good governance and performance excellence. It emphasizes a comprehensive approach covering the entirety of the PAF organization and its operations”.

Soliven added that with the support of the Naval Forces West (NFW) and the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) they can enhance their inter-operability during joint operations.

He also commended the continuing support of the provincial government to TOW West and also the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) not only as a partner in air operations but also in aerodrome security.

He also cited the leadership of the Western Command, as the force employer and integrator and Palawan News as media representative to the MSAB.

Flight Plan 2028 targets to enhance command and control capability to sustain a credible Tactical Operations Wing in the Joint Area Operations of WESCOM.

The assembly was attended by retired police colonel Gabriel Lopez, Governor Jose Alvarez’ representative; Brig. Gen. Sharon Gernale, deputy commander for operations of WESCOM; and Rolsando Traje Jr., heaf of the CAAP security and intelligence service.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.