The Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) conducted a two-day mall exhibit at Robinson’s Place Palawan, showcasing assets and capabilities as part of the pre-anniversary celebration of the Philippine Air Force.

The exhibit features a static display of scale model PAF’s air assets, particularly the FA-50 fighter jet, A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft, UH-60 Black Hawk utility T129 attack helicopters, and other pieces of equipment, including a pilot simulation arcade.

The activity also featured TOW West’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities through the Joint Task Force Integrated Crisis Action Response to Emergencies (JTF I-CARE).

TOW West Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Erick Escarcha said the exhibit serves as an opportunity for the PAF to promote its vital role in the province of Palawan and the wing’s advocacy for the West Philippine Sea, as the air force is set to celebrate its 77th founding anniversary on July 1.

“It also stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation, readiness, and service to the Filipino people,” Escarcha said.

He said that the exhibit also serves as a platform for TOW West to express gratitude to the people of Palawan for their support and partnership with the PAF.

“It is through their cooperation and collaboration that we can fulfill our mission. With your continued support and trust, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence and honor in everything we do,” he remarked, noting that the activity is not just about equipment and technology but also the personnel of TOW West who made it all possible.

He further stated that the activity also allows the people of Palawan the opportunity to interact with air force personnel, as he encouraged everyone to “reflect on the values of courage, excellence, and service that define who we are as an institution.

“Let us also take this opportunity to reflect on our rich history and reaffirm our commitment to serving the Filipino people with excellence and integrity,” he concluded.