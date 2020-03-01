TOW West celebrates 47th Foundation Day

Children with disabilities from Taw Kabui and Bahay ni Nanay enjoyed their day with TOW West personnel through its aircraft static display. Photo by Shoogar Santos.

Its celebration started on February 17 with various activities, including a bloodletting activity, mangrove planting, community outreach projects, and an aircraft static display.

The Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) is celebrating its 47th Foundation Day on March 2 with the theme “TOW West at 47: Taking off as LEAD Air Sentinel for Security and Development in the Western Frontier”.

TOW West commander Brigadier General Rene Diaz led the mangrove planting on February 19 at the Antonio Bautista Air Base (ABAB) Kalayaan Beach Resort in support of the national government’s greening program and to protect the marine environment in the area.

Over 300 mangrove propagules were planted along the shores of Kalayaan Beach by the officers, men, and women of TOW West and other participating agencies.

On February 28, TOW West conducted a community outreach project for the Tagbanua indigenous peoples (IPs) living in Barangay Sta. Lourdes, said Capt. Roniel Barredo.

“Nag-conduct kami ng community outreach in connection with the 47th anniversary ng TOW West. Ang programa namin ngayon is meron kami gift-giving para doon sa mga families ng Tagbanua para matulungan natin sila kahit konting tulong lang. Then meron din tayong oral health care lecture para sa mga bata naman, para maturuan naman sila ng tamang paglilinis ng ngipin,” Barredo said.

He said they also treated the beneficiaries to a documentary film showing the capabilities of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The aircraft statistic display, on the other hand, was at the TOG-7 Hangar, ABAB, on February 29, 2020, for children with disabilities (CWDs) from the Taw Kabui and Bahay ni Nanay.

The CWDs were able to experience sitting on AS211 fighter jets that are currently based in the province. They also got the chance to see a fighter jet taking off.

“We are happy to have done this kasi first time na ma-expose ‘yong mga bata sa ganitong uri ng activity at naniniwala ako na ‘yong mga bata ay dala-dala nila ‘yong mga experience nila na natanggap. Ito rin ay morale booster para sa kanila. Kasi karamihan sa [mga bata] hindi pa nakakakita ng eroplano, lalo na ‘yong makasakay sila. Kaya kami ay nagpapasalamat sa pamunuan ng Philippine Air Force (PAF) dahil binigyan nila ng katugunan ‘yong isa sa matagal na namin pong inaasam-asam at lalo na ng mga bata,” Pastor Solomon del Rosario, president and founder of Taw Kabui said.

