The local tourism office said that 301,000 visitor arrivals were recorded by Puerto Princesa in 2022 based on real-time web-based information from the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Cyril Faith Negosa of the Standards and Services Division of the City Tourism Department (CTD) stated that the number of tourist arrivals was derived from the Tourism Live-Inventory and Statistics of Tourist Arrivals (TourLISTA), a web-based information system that summarizes and appraises the influx of visitors in MIMAROPA.

“For the whole year—because nasa ano tayo—tayo ay nag-ga-gain pa lang ng momentum, at saka kelan tayo nag-open, June [last year?] Nasa 301,000 po tayo in Puerto Princesa for 2022,” Negosa said during her guesting in the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio program of the CTD.

Negosa stated that it is essential for tourist accommodations to upload their guest count to TourLISTA so that arrivals can be accurately recorded.

She explained that the data generated from real-time input variables by accredited hotels and other accommodations can be used to create better policies that will benefit the city’s tourism industry and enhance service quality.

