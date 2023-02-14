Photo from Geoff Delahaye

El Nido was the most frequented tourist destination in the MIMAROPA area in January, according to the tourism department’s Tourism Live-Inventory and Statistics of Tourist Arrivals, or TourLISTA.

Following the list were Puerto Princesa City (2nd), Coron (3rd), San Vicente (4th).

Ranking fifth is Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, followed by Linapacan, and Pinamalayan and Calapan, both in Oriental Mindoro.

Brooke’s Point, which previously had an 87.7% rise in tourist visitors, ranked ninth, and Romblon tenth.

TourLISTA is a web-based information system established by DOT MIMAROPA and the Department of Science and Technology that consolidates tourist arrivals from DOT Accredited Accommodation Establishments and Tourist Attractions in the MIMAROPA region.

About Post Author

Palawan News

See author's posts

    Previous articleCity Council honors Palawan music icon Bayani “Nonoy” Lanzanas
    Next articlePSFI donates mobile clinic to Palawan prov’l goverment
    Palawan News

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR