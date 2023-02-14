El Nido was the most frequented tourist destination in the MIMAROPA area in January, according to the tourism department’s Tourism Live-Inventory and Statistics of Tourist Arrivals, or TourLISTA.

Following the list were Puerto Princesa City (2nd), Coron (3rd), San Vicente (4th).

Ranking fifth is Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, followed by Linapacan, and Pinamalayan and Calapan, both in Oriental Mindoro.

Brooke’s Point, which previously had an 87.7% rise in tourist visitors, ranked ninth, and Romblon tenth.

TourLISTA is a web-based information system established by DOT MIMAROPA and the Department of Science and Technology that consolidates tourist arrivals from DOT Accredited Accommodation Establishments and Tourist Attractions in the MIMAROPA region.

