A tourist from Czechoslovakia who displayed rude behavior at Clark International Airport, Pampanga, was denied entry by the immigration bureau.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Sunday in a statement that Czech tourist Jaroslav Konsel, 55, was denied entry after demonstrating rude behavior in protest against the mandatory registration in the eTravel system.

Konsel arrived at the international airport in Clark on a Cebu Pacific flight from Hong Kong on January 23. Tansingco said he was denied entry after uttering expletives at BI officers who requested he register in the eTravel online system before being admitted into the country.

Registration in the eTravel system is mandatory for all international passengers as it is an electronic travel declaration system which receives and stores information and data about all passengers who enter and exit the country.

It replaced the arrival and departure cards that international travelers used to fill out as it harmonizes all data on passengers into one digital platform for all government agencies collecting arriving data, thus providing a quick and seamless travel experience for the public.

The eTravel can be filled out 72 hours prior to arrival to the Philippines.

Tansingco said Konsel’s act of defiantly refusing to comply with eTravel requirement amounts to disrespecting the country’s laws and its persons of authority.

“Reports that he taunted and mocked the immigration officers who were politely explaining to him the eTravel requirement is enough ground for him to be excluded and banned from entering the country,” the BI chief stressed.

Airline and immigration employees were said to have attempted to assist him in filling out the form, which he all angrily rejected.

An order placing the Kornel in the BI blacklist of undesirable aliens was already issued by Tansingco.

BI-CIA officials reported that Konsel immediately became rude and started mouthing foul language when he was told by the BI officer to first fill out the e-travel form online.

He allegedly continued to behave in an outraged manner even as he was filling out the eTravel form and even refused to listen or follow instructions from people who were assisting him in the eTravel counter.

When he returned to the BI counter, Kornel continued to complain and furiously slammed the front desk of the BI officer, thus causing further commotion in the airport.