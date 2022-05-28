A group of local tourists have complained about the services of a hotel in Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido, because their personal belongings were removed from their rooms without their permission on May 25.

Rufino Robles Jr., who was a guest at the hotel, said in a written complaint sent to the town’s tourism office, that their belongings were taken out of their room by hotel staff without their knowledge the day before they were to check out.

“We availed four days and three nights’ accommodation (23-26 May) at Island Hop Nido Hostel via El Viaje Travel and Tours in El Nido, Palawan. On the 23rd of May 2022, at around 1:30 PM, we arrived at El Nido from Puerto Princesa City and checked-in at the above-mentioned hotel. From there, we had several tour activities within El Nido and enjoyed what the locality has to offer. However, after completing an island hopping activity on the 25th of May 2022 at around 4:45 PM, we were shocked to have arrived and found our personal belongings removed (valuable items/clothing) from the room that was assigned to us without any consent/coordination and despite our check-out date scheduled for the following day (26 May 2022 at 12:00 PM). Moreover, our personal belongings were just dumped into a corner without any regard to their security,” Robles stated.

Robles added that some of their belongings, including a phone charger, went missing.

He also claimed that the hotel imposed on them additional charges for their use of water and for charging their phones.

Asked to respond to the complaint, the management of Island Hop Nido Hostel claimed that the group were booked with them for only two days, contrary to their statement.

The hotel said their guests were only endorsed to them by a travel agency, ELByahe’s Travel and Tour, and that they only agreed to book them for two days.

“Nakapag inform din po ako antimano na two nights lang ako available,” a representative of Hop Nido Hostel said.

They also claimed that the reported missing phone charger had been found.

“Kasi po mas maaga sa check-in time (2:00PM check-in/12NN check-out) gusto na nila pumasok. Pag available po ang room pinapayagan naman namin, may mga charges lang kasi gagamit sila ng kuryente. Sa pagligo naman po, check-out na kasi sila pinayagan namin sila maligo, at may extra charges po yun na very small amount. Hindi po worth sa pagod namin at ng staff ang 25 pesos para po sa gagamit uli kami ng tubig para linisin ang CR uli, etc.,” they added.

Robles’s separate social media post has accumulated over 500 shares to date.