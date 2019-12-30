Tourist drowns during El Nido island hopping

A businessman from Mandaluyong City died Sunday in a drowning accident while on a tour in El Nido.

Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) identified the victim as Oliver Tan Ong, 45, a resident of Brgy. Buwayang Bato, Mandaluyong City.

In an interview with Palawan News, P/Major Bronson Caramto, police chief of El Nido, said the victim drowned while swimming towards Helicopter Island from a tourist boat that was ferrying him and his companions.

He said the victim had ignored instructions from their guide to wearing a life jacket when he started swimming towards the shore.

“Sinasabihan siya ng tour guide na magsuot ng life jacket kasi malakas ‘yong agos ng tubig at hindi sila makapondo sa tabi kasi gumagalaw ‘yong tubig, nakaboya lang sila, tapos lumangoy na ‘yong iba, lumangoy din siya. After awhile, nakita na lang na may lumulutang, nilangoy sya, ang problema unconscious na siya,” he said.

The victim was rushed to a clinic in the town where he was declared dead.

